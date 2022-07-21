San Antonio police still searching for 14-year-old’s killer 15 years after his murder

SAN ANTONIO – Police are still searching for the killer of a San Antonio teenager 15 years after his murder.

Adrian Rangel, 14, was killed in a shooting around 11:15 p.m. on July 4, 2007, at the intersection of Acme and Castroville roads.

San Antonio Police say Adrian was a passenger in a vehicle when someone fired a shotgun into the car, striking him.

Anyone with information about the shooter is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867).

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person/people responsible for Adrian’s death.

Calls and tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.