Man dies at hospital after being pulled from water at Ingram Dam, deputies say

INGRAM, Texas – A 35-year-old man drowned at Ingram Dam despite an attempted rescue by two teen witnesses, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called at 9 p.m. Wednesday to the dam, located in the 600 block of Highway 39, for a possible drowning.

When they arrived, they found a large group of people had gathered on the dam, appearing to be intoxicated, according to the sheriff’s office.

A witness who was not in the group told deputies that the man, Justin Ray Gamez, got into an argument with at least one other member in the group before he went into the water alone.

Minutes later, two teenagers saw Gamez in distress and jumped in the water to try to rescue him. Authorities said he was believed to have been in the water for at least three minutes.

When Gamez was pulled to the shore, he received CPR until EMS crews arrived.

He was then taken to an area hospital, where he died hours later, according to the KCSO.

Ad

Investigators said alcohol may have been a factor in Gamez’s drowning, but the investigation continues.

“We extend our condolences to Mr. Gamez’s family and loved ones in this tragic sequence of events,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha in a news release. “We would like to remind the public that water safety should always be top of mind when enjoying rivers, creeks, lakes, and even private pools. The blend of alcohol, soaring heat, and sun exposure can quickly create dangerous situations.”