Man sentenced to 15 years after being found guilty of running over, killing ex-wife

SAN ANTONIO – Emotions were high in the courtroom as the murder trial of David Estrada came to an end Friday afternoon.

Estrada addressed the courtroom for the last time, and was just as emotional as he had been in previous days. He spent most of the day in tears and with his head in his hands and arms.

Judge Catherine Torres-Stahl read the jury’s punishment for Estrada just before 5:30 p.m., amounting to 15 years behind bars. This comes after Estrada was found guilty of felony murder late Thursday.

Estrada is convicted for the September 2020 murder of his ex-wife, Dominga Pesqueda, who was hit and killed by his truck while walking along Spur Valley Street. He was found at the scene holding Pesqueda after the incident, but he refused to admit to police that he had run over her.

SAPD Detective Juan Espinoza said Estrada’s story eventually began to change after investigators showed him images, confirming damage to his truck and the presence of blood.

After the verdict was read, the Pesqueda family appeared to be emotional, as well as Estrada. They reminded him of the hurt he’s caused them and the life he took away.

“Justice was finally served, but what you got, that wasn’t justice. I hope you rot in hell,” a family member of Pesqueda said to Estrada.

“We don’t forgive you. We never will,” another family member said.

