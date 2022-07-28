Authorities ID man killed in crash involving 18-wheeler on Culebra Road

Deadly crash involving teen driver on Culebra Road leads to closure of eastbound lanes

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 31-year-old man who died in a crash with an 18-wheeler on Culebra Road in far west Bexar County.

Nicholas Pimentel died at the scene on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

He was the passenger in a KIA SUV that was being driven by a 17-year-old girl.

The teen was driving on Culebra Road and had turned left on Talley Road in front of the big rig, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The tractor-trailer hit the passenger side of the SUV.

The teen driver was taken to University Hospital.

Information from the Medical Examiner’s Office shows that Pimentel was only about three miles away from his home.

Also on KSAT: