SAN ANTONIO – With temperatures hitting record highs this summer, Haven for Hope needs water to distribute to those experiencing homelessness.

The shelter is seeking donations of bottled water, sports drinks, and electrolyte packets.

Donations can be dropped off at 1 Haven for Hope Way between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.

