Things to do around San Antonio this August

SAN ANTONIO – The heat is on. (Tell me, can you feel it?)

It’s still roasting outside. I’m tempted to do that thing where people put cookies on a sheet pan and bake them in their hot car but then it will make my car smell like cookies and I’ll eat them all. So, I’ll likely not be doing that but if you have — let me know because I’m curious how Texas car cookies turn out.

Despite the record-breaking drought and unrelenting sun, there’s still a lot, as always, to do in San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

August is the start of school and the end of summer break so make plans while there’s still time.

Here’s a list of some of the events going on in the San Antonio area in August:

DoSeum Family Night - A limited-space event will take place from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the San Antonio DoSeum. A link for ticket reservations will be posted at 8 a.m. on the morning of Free Family Night. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and is required for everyone who wishes to attend - including members. Click here for more information.

San Antonio Film Festival - This year marks the 28th annual San Antonio Film Festival, which takes place Aug. 2-7. You can check out the list of movies and purchase tickets here.

Celebrity Fan Fest - This annual tradition will bring Hollywood to San Antonio from Aug. 4-7 at Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. Meet stars like Ewan McGregor, Hulk Hogan, Dave Bautista, Hayley Atwell and Spurs legend Tony Parker.

(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)

Fiesta Noche Del Rio - This annual tradition will have its final performance on Aug. 6 at the historic Arenson River Theatre in La Villita. Tickets start at $8 and benefit Alamo Kiwanis Club Charities. Performers will mesmerize patrons with music, dance and songs.

Summer Artisan Show - Experience the beauty of the San Antonio River Walk at the Artisan Show by shopping over 40 handmade artisan booths, including pottery, textiles, jewelry, woodwork, paintings, beadwork, and more. The show takes place Aug. 6-8.

BIG Salsa Fest 2022 - Music, exhibition shows and dance experiences will take place Aug. 11-14 at the Westin San Antonio North during the BIG Salsa Fest. Tickets start at $35.

Cinema on Will’s Plaza - This free event will screen Disney’s “Ratatouille” at 8 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza. Full concessions and a bar are available. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the movie.

Jurassic Quest - Dinosaurs will roar inside the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall, located at 3201 E Houston Street near the AT&T Center, from Aug. 12-14. Adventurers will be able to ride dinosaurs, dig for fossils, meet baby dinos, walk with dinosaurs and discover secrets of ancient underwater sea dwellers — including a 50-foot megalodon.

Black History River Boat Tour - Join San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum for 100 minutes of Black History on the beautiful San Antonio River Walk. Tickets start at $30. The tour will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Aug. 13.

San Antonio River Walk (San Antonio River Walk)

Second Saturday at Main Plaza - Hang out at Main Plaza on the second Saturday of every month. There is live music, local vendors and places to grab a bite or a cold drink. Second Saturday will take place from 6-10:30 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Illusions The Drag Queen Dinner Show - This burlesque-style comedy performance will take place on multiple weekends in August and September. Tickets start at $10 and attendees must be at least 18 years old.

Splash Pads - Splash pads are a great way for kids to get introduced to recreational water play and most of the San Antonio splash pads are free. Here’s a list of 12 splash pads in the San Antonio area.

KSAT Pigskin Classic

Get ready for a full day of local high school football at the Alamodome with the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

Six football teams from around San Antonio will be participating in the event, which is set to take place on Aug. 27.

Brennan, Johnson, Judson, Reagan, Smithson Valley and Steele high schools will all be playing at the Pigskin Classic.

The first of three games in the Pigskin Classic will kick off at 11:30 a.m. All the games will be broadcast on KSAT 12, on the KSAT Plus app, the Big Game Coverage app and on KSAT.com.

Pigskin Class 2022 (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Indoor Water Parks

The Texas heat doesn’t appear to be going anywhere with more forecasted 100-degree days in our future. Luckily, Texas has several indoor water parks where you can escape the scorching sun. Obviously, not all of these locations are going to be day trips but a couple of parks are close to town. The others could make for a great last-minute road trip before school starts.

There are tons of lakes and rivers you can visit in our area but this year isn’t just hot — it’s dry. Record-breakingly dry.

Some rivers, like the Frio and Guadalupe, have even measured at zero-flow, which is not great for cooling off.

Indoor water parks might be the way to play this summer.

Here are a few locations for indoor water parks in Texas:

The Cove at Lakefront in Little Elm - This 42,000 square foot park is housed under a glass roof and is a great option for families with younger kids. It’s located in the Dallas area and is a five-hour drive from downtown San Antonio.

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie - Epic Waters is an 80,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor water park with a retractable roof and has been referred to as a “cruise ship on land.” The drive from downtown San Antonio is roughly four and a half hours.

Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine - There is 80,000 square feet of indoor water park at this North Texas resort. It’s just under a five-hour drive from San Antonio and offers an array of activities for families.

Kalahari Resort in Round Rock - This 350-acre resort complex has 223,000 square feet of water park, making it one of the largest indoor water parks in the U.S. It’s also one of the closest locations to San Antonio and takes just under two hours to drive there from downtown.

The Splash Shack in Cedar Park - This is a micro-indoor water park designed for kids ages 1-10. The Splash Shack is 10,000 square feet and has a 30-foot tall play structure with a large dump bucket. It’s located roughly two hours from downtown San Antonio.

WaterPark at the Villages in Flint - This 19,000 square foot, glass-enclosed park is climate controlled and has a retractable roof. It’s located in Flint, near the larger city of Tyler. It’s a 5-hour and 30-minute drive from downtown San Antonio.

Kalahari Resort in Round Rock

Do you know of some awesome upcoming events that people might want to know about? Send your ideas my way at mpatton@ksat.com.

-Mary Claire Patton, KSAT Digital Journalist