Woman shoots boyfriend at North Side apartment, claims self-defense, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman shot her boyfriend inside of their North Side apartment, sending him to the hospital in serious condition, according to San Antonio police. She claims it was self-defense.

Officers were called around 1:15 p.m. on Friday to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Jackson Keller Road for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, a 28-year-old woman told police she shot her boyfriend, 33, inside of their apartment while her children were in another room.

The man was shot in the abdomen and taken to an area hospital in serious condition. No one else was injured.

Authorities said the woman used a pistol and stowed it in her purse before officers arrived. The weapon has since been recovered.

The woman was detained, but it’s unknown if she will face any criminal charges. Investigators are expected to question her and determine whether the shooting was in self-defense.

Her children, one of whom is a nine-month-old infant, were taken in by Child Protective Services and will stay there during the course of the investigation, according to police.

Further details are limited. The investigation continues.

