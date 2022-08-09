ACS caring for two pigs found wandering San Antonio streets

ACS said officers found two pigs roaming local neighborhoods on separate occasions in the past week.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Animal Care Services is dealing with a porky situation.

The department said officers found two pigs roaming local neighborhoods on separate occasions in the past week, according to a Facebook post from Monday.

One of the pigs, named King, was spotted by an ACS officer “rolling along from home looking for some grub,” the post stated.

ACS said no one in the neighborhood claimed King, but he “must have had someone caring for him with how friendly this royal fella is.”

The other swine, named Ludwig, was found by San Antonio police officers, who then contained it until ACS officers arrived.

The pigs both have social personalities and “are getting very much acquainted between our livestock pens,” the post says.

ACS said the pigs will remain in their care until they can get transferred to a rescue partner.

While some livestock animals are allowed within the city limits, like horses and goats, it is against the law to own swine in San Antonio, according to ACS.

Anyone who needs to report an animal in need can call ACS at 311 or visit saacs.info/311.

