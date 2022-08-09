San Antonio Municipal Court shares back-to-school safety tips for drivers

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Municipal Court shared safety tips for drivers as part of its Drive SAfely SA campaign, informing the public of changes being made to roads with classes starting soon.

During the traffic transition from summer to the new school year, drivers are expected to see the impact in various ways, SA Municipal Court officials said.

The court listed the following changes that are now in effect:

School zone speed limits are back in effect.

There will be an increase in the bike, pedestrian, and motor vehicle traffic.

There will be traffic pattern changes in residential neighborhoods and around schools.

School buses will be back on the road picking up and dropping off passengers.

As traffic and pedestrian accidents are often preventable, the municipal court shared these tips to ensure children reach school safely:

Know and follow all warning signs and signals in school zones and on school buses.

Allow for a greater following distance when behind a school bus.

Slow down, stay alert and watch for kids crossing between parked cars.

Always yield to pedestrians and bicyclists, no matter who has the right of way.

Don’t text or take calls while driving in a school crossing zone or on school property.

Follow the directions of a school patrol officer or crossing guard.

In addition to helping keep everyone safe, these tips will help drivers avoid costly fines.

Last school year, SAPD issued over 5,000 citations for speeding in a school zone, close to 100 for passing a stopped school bus, and about 150 citations for use of a wireless communication device in a school crossing zone or school property, according to the San Antonio Municipal Court.

Traffic fines increase for tickets issued in a school zone. They can carry a fine of up to $1,250 for the first offense.