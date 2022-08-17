Devine man sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting, killing 2 people

Fernando Rojas, 39, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a 2021 shooting that left two people dead and one wounded.

Fernando Rojas, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Rojas got into an argument with three people outside a home in far southeast Bexar County on Aug. 6, 2021.

A witness said that Rojas was standing outside the property with an AR-15. The property owner told Rojas to get off his property. Rojas walked away and then opened fire on the property owner, killing Jonathan Fann and Sareena Bain. Joe Buch was shot twice in the head but survived. He underwent four surgeries for his injuries. Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a domestic dispute escalated to the fatal shooting.

Rojas was arrested six days later in Las Vegas.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Rojas was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder and 20 years for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

“This plea spares the families of these victims from ever having to face this gunman again. No dispute should end like this. I am thankful for the hard work our team did to bring justice to these families,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

