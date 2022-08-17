Man arrested in East Side murder has dozens of prior arrests

A man who has been arrested as a suspect in an East Side murder has a criminal history that dates back more than a decade.

Tyrell Desean Jones, 28, was arrested Tuesday morning on a murder warrant connected to a deadly shooting April 24 in the 1200 block of Paso Hondo.

Police had obtained a warrant for his arrest in May, accusing him of killing Castatroy Barnett, 22.

An arrest affidavit shows a roommate called police after finding Barnett lying on a mattress, dead from gunshot wounds.

An online search shows Jones has been in trouble with the law for most of his adult life.

Bexar County records show Jones has been arrested dozens of times since the age of 18, with more than 30 charges being filed against him.

Several of those charges are related to evading arrest and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The latest charge against him is for Barnett’s murder.

The affidavit related to this case says police obtained surveillance video that shows Jones leaving Barnett’s home on the day of the murder with a gun in his hand.

It also says two witnesses told police that Jones was the only person in the home with Barnett at that time.

Although there is no motive for the murder mentioned in the affidavit, it does say that investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other.