New nurse residency program at Baptist Health System to support early career hires

SAN ANTONIO – Baptist Health System officials say a new program will mentor and prepare incoming nurses for a field that draws in many but pushes out some people early in their careers.

Kristen Fox, chief nursing officer at Northeast Baptist Hospital, has been in the field for 29 years. She says she loves nursing, but it can be a high-demanding career to adjust to in the beginning.

“Nursing is a very hard, emotional field. And so we have to, as administrators, as hospitals, we have to support our staff,” Fox said.

Baptist Health System is kicking off the new Nurse Residency Program with 89 new hires and graduates from the registered nurse program that will be mentored and nurtured for a year.

“They’re going to do classes together. They’re going to be -- some of them online. Some of them are going to be in person. But in addition to that, we’re also going to be having social events to really help with some of the stress,” Fox said.

In a time when nurses are leaving their cities because of COVID-19 burnout and seeking careers as traveling nurses, Fox says it’s crucial to invest in those early hires to make sure they feel supported and stay.

“This is our way of trying to get our arms around them and kind of make sure that they’re OK,” Fox said.

Baptist Health is hosting two hiring events at St. Lukes in the Medical Center and Resolute Health in New Braunfels. They’re looking to fill positions in the following fields:

Registered Nurses

Patient Care Assistants

Licensed Vocational Nurses

Other allied health professionals

WHEN and WHERE

Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital

7930 Floyd Curl Drive, San Antonio, 78229 (In the Medical Center)

Free parking on site, and COVID safety precautions will be in place.

Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Resolute Health Hospital

555 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels, 78130

Free parking on site, and COVID safety precautions will be in place.

Candidates can submit their interest online by uploading their information and resume.

For the St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital Hiring Event, visit: https://jobs.tenethealth.com/BHS-hiring-event

For the Resolute Health Hospital’s Hiring Event, visit: https://jobs.tenethealth.com/rhb-hiring-event

To RSVP and confirm your attendance, email: kelly.kalender@tenethealth.com.