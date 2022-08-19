Last Quintana Road tractor-trailer incident survivor being treated at University Hospital released

An image of a scene where a tractor-trailer was found on the Southwest Side of SA.

SAN ANTONIO – The last Quintana Road tractor-trailer incident survivor who was being treated at University Hospital for nearly two months was released Friday, according to officials.

“Update on the tractor trailer incident: We are happy to share that all patients at University Hospital have been discharged,” the hospital said on Twitter.

The patient, whose name and age have not been provided, is an adolescent male. He was one of two patients being treated at the hospital and was in critical condition when admitted.

According to UH, the other patient was a 23-year-old woman.

The adolescent’s condition started to improve, and as of July 21, health officials said he was in “good condition,” according to the hospital’s Twitter posts.

More than 50 migrants died after being left in the tractor-trailer, which was found by San Antonio authorities on a Southwest Side road on June 27.

Ad

The “horrific human tragedy” is deemed the largest mass casualty event in San Antonio’s history.

Sixteen migrants were taken to area hospitals, including 12 adults and four pediatric patients. All of them were reportedly suffering from heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Only some of the hospitalized patients survived.

Update on the tractor trailer incident: We are happy to share that all patients at University Hospital have been discharged. — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) August 19, 2022

More on KSAT: