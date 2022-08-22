NEISD program prepares students to work in rapidly changing automotive services industry

SAN ANTONIO – Students in the Automotive Program at Northeast ISD’s Transportation Technology Academy are learning about the latest in the auto industry.

“Our technology is basically changing every day. With that, we are teaching hybrid and electric technology to our students. They will have an opportunity to learn how those systems work, safely operate and work on those systems and troubleshoot them at some point,” said Dan Izzi, Automotive Technology Teacher at the Transportation Technology Academy.

High school students in the program at the Career and Technical Education Center learn about automotive basics and get industry exposure.

“They will get an opportunity to do brakes, steering suspension, engine performance, electrical electronics. And then they will take that onto their fourth year, where they have an opportunity to practicum where they are actually working out in the industry,” Izzi said.

About 180 high school students are part of this year’s program and there is a waitlist for the academy.

Ad

You can learn more about the Transportation Technology Academy online.

Also on KSAT: