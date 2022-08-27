Uvalde shooting victims’ families calling for Gov. Abbott to take action on gun safety

On Saturday, the victims’ families gathered for the March for Our Lives outside of the Texas State Capitol, calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to take action on gun safety, according to a report from KTBC.

AUSTIN, Texas – It’s been just over three months since a gunman ravaged inside of Robb Elementary School, claiming the lives of 19 students and two teachers and sending shockwaves through the Uvalde community.

Although some action for accountability has been taken -- most recently, the firing of Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo for the botched police response to the shooting -- the families of the victims are still demanding change.

On Saturday, the victims’ families gathered for the March for Our Lives outside of the Texas State Capitol, calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to take action on gun safety, according to a report from KTBC.

Joining the Uvalde families were survivors of the 2018 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, and other youth activists from across the state, KTBC reports.

Ad

The goal of the march is to urge Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session for gun safety and to raise the minimum age from 18 to 21 to purchase an AR-15 in Texas.

Several legislators and state leaders have called on Abbott to hold a special session since the shooting happened. Though, he has since remained silent on altering gun control laws.

RELATED: Bipartisan Texas mayors call for Gov. Abbott to hold special session on gun reform, mental health

The March for Our Lives’ Facebook page issued this statement ahead of Saturday’s gathering:

“It has been three months since the tragedy at Robb Elementary School; no laws in Texas have changed. Now, according to EveryTown, Texas leads in mass shootings nationwide. We are here to demand for change.”

Ad

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.