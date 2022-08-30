80º

South Texas police arrest suspect who made verbal threats at school

‘We will take any threat of violence seriously,’ Dilley police chief says

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A man who made a threat at a school in the Dilley Independent School District has been arrested, according to police.

Police said the verbal threat was made on Monday, and city and district officers were informed.

Officers arrested the man and his home was searched “to make sure there was no access to weapons,” Dilley Police Chief Homer E. Delgado said in a Facebook post.

He was booked into the Frio County Jail. Police did not state the suspect’s name, age or the charges he is facing.

It is also unclear if the suspect was a student.

“Please let it be known that we will take any threat of violence seriously and will prosecute fully when a violation of the law occurs,” Delgado said.

