Tickets for Spurs game in Alamodome versus defending champion Warriors to go on sale to general public on Thursday

Golden State Warriors' Jordan Poole, center, tangles with San Antonio Spurs' Tre Jones (33) and Josh Primo during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are playing one game in the Alamodome this upcoming season to celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary and tickets will be available to the general public starting on Thursday, a news release from the team said.

Spurs Fan Club members will have early access to seats starting on Wednesday at noon before the tickets go on sale to the general public.

Fans can then buy tickets for the Friday, Jan. 13 game against the defending champion Golden State Warriors starting at 10 a.m. at the Alamodome box office on Thursday, for just $10 each without additional fees. The community seat pricing will only be available on Sept. 1 however, with a limit of five tickets per person, the press release said.

“This game is about celebrating 50 amazing, wonderful, impactful years together in the community and doing it with the people who matter the most to us – our fans who supported us every step of the way,” RC Buford, CEO for Spurs Sports & Entertainment said. “This game is for you, San Antonio. Let’s own the Dome and show everyone that we have the best fans in the NBA!”

The game will be the first back in the Alamodome since 2002, as the team attempts to break the NBA’s all-time attendance record for a regular season game. The NBA’s current record stands at 62,046 when the Atlanta Hawks hosted the Chicago Bulls in 1998. Configuration for this season’s Alamodome game will utilize the entire stadium and hold the capacity to reach over 65,000 fans, the press release said.

Plaza level tickets will start at $79 for the Jan. 13 Spurs game at the Alamodome. For exclusive pre-sale access on Wednesday, Aug. 31, fans can sign up for the official Spurs Fan Club.

The team will also host three other home games away from the AT&T Center this upcoming season:

In Mexico City at the Arena CDMX on Saturday, Dec. 17. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Sept. 10.

In Austin at the Moody Center on Thursday, April 6. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Sept. 28. Tickets for season ticket members go on sale Sept. 21-23. Tickets for the Spurs Fan Club go on sale on Sept. 26.

In Austin at the Moody Center on Saturday, April 8. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Sept. 28. Tickets for season ticket members go on sale Sept. 21-23. Tickets for the Spurs Fan Club go on sale on Sept. 26.

More Spurs coverage: