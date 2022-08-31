Browns claim former Reagan HS, Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond off waivers

SAN ANTONIO – Former Reagan High School quarterback and Texas A&M star Kellen Mond was claimed off waivers Wednesday by the Cleveland Browns, ESPN reported.

Mond is expected to be the Browns’ third-string quarterback behind starter Jacoby Brissett and backup Joshua Dobbs while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The Minnesota Vikings released Mond on Tuesday as the team trimmed their initial 53-man roster. His fate was sealed last week when the Vikings acquired quarterback Nick Mullens in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

A third-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Mond played one season for the Vikings and saw action in only one game. He completed two out of the three passes for five yards.

During the preseason, the former Aggie completed 29 of 51 passes for 303 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. It became clear Minnesota was going another direction when the team acquired another quarterback, Nick Mullins, in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

During a stellar career with the Aggies, Mond threw for 9,661 yards and 71 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,609 yards and another 22 td’s. He led the team to a 9-1 record in 2020, culminating in a No. 4 ranking and is Texas A&M’s all-time career leader in total offense, passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions.

In high school, Mond set the IMG Academy single-season records for both touchdown passes and rushing touchdowns as a high school senior, helping the team to a No. 2 national ranking and was a 2017 Under Armour All-America Game selection after transferring from Reagan High School.

He played his sophomore and junior seasons with the Rattlers, and was the District 26-6A Offensive MVP has a junior in 2015, and as was a second-team all-district selection as a sophomore. Mond was four-star high school recruit by ESPN and was rated the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the nation and No. 59 on the ESPN 300 list.

