East Side community farm helping groups grow their own vegetables

SAN ANTONIO – Garcia Street Urban Farm near Wyoming Street and Garcia Street broke ground in the spring of 2020 and since then they have grown more than 7,000 pounds of vegetables.

“We do market stands every Wednesday starting this year in October and that’s where we sell our produce. We sell our cut flowers which are a hit. This season we typically do Dia De Los Muertos flowers,” said Jovanna Lopez, Urban Agriculture Community Coordinator, Garcia Street Urban Farm.

The community farm donates and provides vegetables at low cost to locals.

“We also provide food for San Antonio College Advocacy Center. Every week we take anywhere from 20 to 50 pounds of produce,” Lopez said.

Lopez says they are collaborating with the Emmanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church to build them a garden.

After weeks of work, the garden along Semlinger Road will be completed on Friday.

Lopez says a garden not only provides healthy foods, but it’s helping people express themselves, connect with others and connect with nature.

“It helps a lot of people that are struggling with stress issues, any kind of mental health issues to come out and just be in the soil,” Lopez said.