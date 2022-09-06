Texas senator asks state for more funding to help complete security measures at Uvalde schools

Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez is asking for more emergency funding from the state to help complete security measures at Uvalde CISD.

This request comes as students and staff started their new school year in Uvalde after the deadly shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24.

In an interview with KSAT 12, Gutierrez said he would send a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott for more emergency funding.

“It’s not fair that we leave the school district to have to do this, and it’s my hope the state can supplement those monies,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez said he and others were frustrated that not all security measures were complete, as some campuses had new fencing and others still didn’t before the first day of classes.

“We’ve got to figure all of this out over the course of the next few days and make sure that they have the security elements that they need going forward,” Gutierrez said.

As for other measures done over the summer, Gutierrez said nothing was done from the legislative standpoint, and families are still asking for change.

“We’ve got to do the right thing for these families that want change in our laws,” Gutierrez said.

One of those changes is raising the age limit to purchase an assault-style rifle to 21, which Abbott said last week was unconstitutional, citing court rulings against gun restrictions.

