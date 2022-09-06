Unite for Uvalde: Pictures show San Antonio-area schools supporting Uvalde on first day of school

SAN ANTONIO – On Tuesday, students in San Antonio-area school districts wore maroon to show their support for the Uvalde community at the start of their school year.

Uvalde CISD students return to the classroom on Sept. 6, just over three months after the Robb Elementary School tragedy that claimed 21 lives.

Though the Uvalde community is still healing and fear and grief surround the start of the new school year, San Antonio schools wanted to provide moral support.

“Let’s all wear maroon to show that our hearts are with the Uvalde community,” Medina Valley ISD said.

NISD - Jay HS shows support for Uvalde. (NISD - Jay HS)

NISD - Stevens HS shows support for Uvalde. (NISD - Stevens HS)

SAISD - Graebner Elementary shows support for Uvalde. (SAISD - Graebner Elem.)

SAISD - Graebner Elementary shows support for Uvalde. (SAISD - Graebner Elem.)

Edgewood ISD - Henry B Gonzalez Elem. (Edgewood ISD - Henry B Gonzalez Elem.)

NEISD - Tejeda MS (NEISD - Tejeda MS)

NEISD - Churchill HS (NEISD - Churchill HS)

SAISD shows support for Uvalde (SAISD)

NEISD (NEISD)

SAISD - Huppertz Elem. (SAISD - Huppertz Elem.)

These are some of the San Antonio-area school districts that participated:

Also on KSAT: