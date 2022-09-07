East Central ISD’s $240M bond up for vote in upcoming November election

The East Central Independent School District is expecting to double their population by 2030 and for now, they are trying to prepare for their future families and students with a $240 million bond.

The bond will be up for a vote in the upcoming November election.

“There’s lots of opportunity, lots of growth, lots of change, lots of diversity, and lots of excitement,” Roland Toscano, Superintendent of Schools in East Central ISD said.

Toscano said he has seen the number of students increase and is committed to preparing for the district’s future growth.

“In addition to that, we want to make sure that we upgrade safety and security measures across all of our schools, as well as ensure competitive comparability of our facilities. As for our facilities, want to make sure we build new facilities and that we don’t leave those behind,” Toscano said.

If voters pass the bond, the money would be used to build new schools, create a CTE multi-purpose facility and shop to help students on more career paths as well as make big upgrades to the existing facilities.

“We’ve got to make some dramatic investments in academic support, in acceleration of resourcing for our teachers staffing to support the expanded needs of our students,” Toscano said.

The estimated tax impact would be $0.06 per $100,000 of property value, or $5-6 a month. The tax increase wouldn’t be felt until 2024 and wouldn’t be felt at all if you are an over 65 homestead exemption recipient.

Toscano said he believes the future of the district is bright.

“We’re excited about what’s to come and we’re excited to serve this community in this future,” Toscano said.

A press release from East Central ISD states:

The 2022 Bond will ask voters to consider a $240 million package that is intended to be the second phase of upgrading and creating schools. The new bond will: