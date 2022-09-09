SAPD arrests suspected serial vehicle thief; police say he may be linked to more cases

A suspected serial car thief was arrested on the West Side following a brief chase with San Antonio police, according to authorities.

Mark Allen McPherson was taken into custody and is facing charges of vehicle theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle, SAPD public information officer Jennifer Rodriguez said.

He also had active felony warrants and was the subject of a Crime Stoppers report earlier this week.

A San Antonio police officer first spotted McPherson in a Ford F-250 with no license plate on Friday morning at Callaghan Road and Highway 151 on the West Side, Rodriguez said.

The officer followed the truck and initiated a traffic stop at Callaghan Road and Commerce Street.

McPherson kept driving and ignored the officer’s commands to stop, Rodriguez said. More than a mile away, he stopped the vehicle and ran off with a female passenger.

The officer caught up with McPherson after a brief foot chase and took him into custody. No one was injured.

Rodriguez said SAPD learned the Ford F-250 was stolen earlier Friday morning from a dealership in the 1900 block of Bandera Road.

In that incident, a group of suspects rammed the fence and stole the truck, Rodriguez said.

McPherson was interviewed at SAPD headquarters, where he admitted to stealing an RV from a storage facility near the airport on Aug. 14, police said.

He was able to steal it by breaking into the facility and hot-wiring the vehicle, Rodriguez said. SAPD is working to deliver the RV back to the owner, who is a Korean War veteran.

The investigation is ongoing, and McPherson may be linked to other vehicle thefts in the area, police said.

“Detectives, though, however, say that they’re looking into much more cases,” Rodriguez said.

McPherson was also wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on bail for charges of car theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Rodriguez said.

McPherson is in the process of being booked into the Bexar County Jail. He remained quiet Friday afternoon as police escorted him to the facility.

The woman who also bailed from the stolen Ford F-250 was not located. Police are searching for her, and she may face charges.

