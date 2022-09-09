Suspect crashes in San Antonio after leading Medina County authorities on chase in stolen van

A man who committed a robbery and stole a van in Dilley led authorities on a chase to San Antonio and crashed on the North Side on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who stole a van in Medina County led authorities on a chase to San Antonio’s North Side, where he crashed into another vehicle on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Authorities said the man first committed an armed robbery with a knife in Dilley, a city more than 70 miles southwest of downtown San Antonio, and then stole a van.

Law enforcement officials in Medina County intercepted the van, and a chase began, according to authorities.

The suspect headed north toward San Antonio, drove through streets just north of downtown, and ultimately crashed into another car in the 1400 block of W. Ashby.

The suspect was arrested, and he is facing charges of aggravated robbery, theft of a vehicle, and evading police.

No one was injured in the crash and no other vehicles were involved.

Authorities did not immediately say if the weapon used in the Dilley robbery was inside the van. It is also unknown if he robbed a person or store in Dilley.

At this time it is unclear if he will be booked into the Bexar County or Medina County Jail.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

