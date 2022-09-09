Driver extracted from car following crash with 18-wheeler, police say

A driver of a sedan was taken to an area hospital after a crash into an 18-wheeler early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on North Weidner Road near Crosswinds Way, not far from Wurzbach Parkway and Interstate 35 on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, the small white sedan had crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler, getting stuck under the trailer. The male driver became pinned and had to be extracted by firefighters, police said.

The injured man was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition. The man’s name and age were not disclosed.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured as a result of the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.