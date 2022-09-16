91º

Walmart hosting Baby Savings Day in San Antonio, Spring Branch

JJ from Cocomelon will make an appearance at two stores on Sept. 18

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Walmart is bringing back the Baby Savings Day sales event to two San Antonio-area stores on Sunday.

The Baby Savings Day event will include giveaways, goodie bags and appearances from some fan-favorite Cocomelon characters.

There will also be sales on baby items and highlights on exclusive deals for the month of September.

Multiple vendors will also be set up outside the store and customers who attend will receive free giveaway bags while supplies last.

JJ from Cocomelon will be at the following stores on Sunday, Sept. 18:

  • 9427 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • 305 Singing Oaks, Spring Branch, TX 78070 from 2:30-5 p.m.

While those two locations will be hosting events, the Walmart Baby Savings Day deals are available at all local retail locations.

