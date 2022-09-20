The important dates Texas voters need to know about for the Nov. 8 election

Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page.
Voters will head to the polls during this 2022 midterm election year to elect representatives from the county level all the way up to U.S. Congress.
Here are all of the important dates and key deadlines that voters need to know:
Dates & Deadlines for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 General Election
- Tuesday, October 11 - Last day to register to vote
- Monday, October 24 - First day of early voting
- Friday, October 28 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail (Must be received, not postmarked by this date.)
- Friday, November 4 - Last day of early voting
- Tuesday, November 8 - Election Day. Absentee/mail-in ballots must be be postmarked or delivered by hand by 7 p.m. Ballots from overseas voters must be received by the 5th day after Election Day. Ballots from members of the armed forces must be received by the 6th day after election day.