Plan your autumn Texas road trip with this fall foliage prediction map

SAN ANTONIO – The fall season has finally arrived, but it won’t look like autumn in South-Central Texas for about another two months.

A fall foliage prediction map from SmokyMountains.com shows that “patchy” foliage won’t reach this area until Halloween.

The Hill Country is expected to see “partial” foliage by Nov. 7, followed by “near peak” by Nov. 14.

The map shows the “peak” season should arrive by Nov. 21, though areas of West Texas will be “past peak” season by that time.

SmokyMountains.com, which is a travel website, says the map was made to help travelers plan their vacations.

“While no tool can be 100% accurate, this tool is meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity of catching peak color each year,” the website says.

Travelers heading to Texas State Parks may want to plan ahead, as some of the most popular destinations typically sell out quickly for overnight camping or day use.

To reserve a spot at a Texas State Park, click here.

