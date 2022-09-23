San Antonio hotel makes list of spookiest in the country, according to Hotels.com

Hotels.com lists The Emily Morgan Hotel as the most demonic on it 2022 list of most-haunted hotels.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s spooky season, and sure, you could visit a “haunted house” attraction, or you could spend time at a place that many people swear is actually haunted.

A San Antonio hotel has made the list of the most-haunted hotels in the country.

The Emily Morgan ranks at No. 4, according to Hotels.com.

The online booking website says the downtown San Antonio hotel sees an increase in searches on their site in October as people look for bone-chilling stays.

Here’s how Hotels.com ranked their most-haunted list:

Witchcraft: The Hawthorne Hote l is reported as one of the most haunted hotels in Salem, MA where the town’s dark history also includes the infamous Salem Witch Trials. Monster: The 4-star : The 4-star Omni Mount Washington Resort in New Hampshire goes beyond ghost sightings as locals have also reported run-ins with Big Foot. Slasher: The historic The historic Congress Plaza Hotel in Chicago is reportedly home to many spirits including Dr. H.H. Holmes, who is considered the country’s first serial killer. Demonic: The The Emily Morgan Hotel in San Antonio, TX was once the site of a medical center including a psychiatric ward and morgue, and those in the hotel have reported odd occurrences with the building’s previous residents. Psychological: Known for his thrillers, Stephen King has mentioned Known for his thrillers, Stephen King has mentioned Hotel del Coronado in San Diego inspired him to write 1408, which turned into a movie based on the creepy events reported at the property.

The Emily Morgan, at 705 E. Houston Street, is frequently listed among the scariest places to stay. Last year, the Historic Hotels of America put it in the top 25. In 2015, USA Today ranked it the third-most haunted hotel.

And it’s not the only San Antonio hotel that is considered haunted. Last year, Yelp users ranked the Menger Hotel even higher than the Emily Morgan.

But don’t think the scary tales are keeping guests away from the beautiful hotel. It’s one of the most popular places to stay in San Antonio. And the hotel even celebrates its haunted reputation this time of year with special “Room with a Boo” packages in October.

See pictures of the most-haunted hotels from Hotels.com below:

Hotels.com 2022 list of haunted hotels ranks the Hawthorne Hotel near the top for its witchcraft history. (Hotels.com)

The 4-star Omni Mount Washington Resort in New Hampshire is Hotels.com's "monster" pick in 2022. (Hotels.com)

Hotels.com lists The historic Congress Plaza Hotel in Chicago as its "slasher" pick on it 2022 list of most-haunted hotels. (Hotels.com)

