Yes, that cart of groceries is costing noticeably more

From the produce aisle to the meat case, shoppers face price shock and tough decisions.

“Oh, the meat, the meat, the beef,” said Michael McCall.

He manages, but he has a family of five to feed.

“I’ve seen that just for four pork chops, it’s like, it’s almost ten dollars,” he said.

Meat and potatoes, apples and bananas, even frozen pizza and soda — food is costing more.

For months, 12 On Your Side has been tracking prices on the same 48 items purchased online for curbside pickup from the same North Side grocery store. Prices were checked last week. The findings confirm what shoppers have been feeling in their wallets.

The same cart of groceries that cost $224 in December and $239 in June, now costs $248.35. That’s nearly $9 more in just three months.

Gas prices may have plummeted since June, but that’s not trickled down to the kitchen table.

“The transportation is only one part of getting that food produced and getting it to the store,” said Dr. David Anderson, an agriculture economist at Texas A&M University.

Livestock feed prices, the war in Ukraine, drought and the Avian Flu have all been pushing prices up at the same time.

The price check showed just since June:

Eggs jumped another 7%

Raisin Bran Crunch is up nearly 12%

Orowheat bread is up more than 12%

A plastic jug of orange juice is up 21%

Foodflation is hitting every aisle and every meal.

Frozen corn is up 8%

Chicken thighs are up nearly 13%

Bush’s pinto chili beans are up nearly 32%

When will shoppers catch a break?

“I think we will see some of the prices continue to moderate just over the next few months,” Anderson said.

But, don’t expect to pre-pandemic food prices, he cautioned.

Some groceries on the list actually cost less than they did in early summer. Milk and ground sirloin were both down in price. And, it’s a little bit easier to bring home the bacon.

To maximize your grocery dollars, food economists say planning is key. Check out the sales and plan meals around that to avoid wasting food and money.