Clogged grease, debris lead to sewer spill on Southwest Side, SAWS says

SAN ANTONIO – Crews with the San Antonio Water System are working to clean up a sewer spill on the Southwest Side.

The spill happened Thursday evening at a sewage treatment plant in the 7200 block of Old Pearsall Road.

Officials believe it’s the result of “grease and debris clogging sewer lines in the area.”

According to SAWS, the spill didn’t spread to any other surrounding areas and was contained to a dry pond.

No time estimate was given as to when the cleanup would be complete. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.