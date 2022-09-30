68º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Clogged grease, debris lead to sewer spill on Southwest Side, SAWS says

Crews are working to clean up the spill Thursday evening

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio Water System, Southwest Side, San Antonio
SAWS logo. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Crews with the San Antonio Water System are working to clean up a sewer spill on the Southwest Side.

The spill happened Thursday evening at a sewage treatment plant in the 7200 block of Old Pearsall Road.

Officials believe it’s the result of “grease and debris clogging sewer lines in the area.”

According to SAWS, the spill didn’t spread to any other surrounding areas and was contained to a dry pond.

No time estimate was given as to when the cleanup would be complete. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter