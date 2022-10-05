SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek information in murder of 29-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information to identify and locate a suspect accused of killing a 29-year-old man in August.

SAPD officers responded to a call at an abandoned apartment complex in the 5300 block of Northwest Loop 410 around 2:32 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Upon arrival, officers found Andrew Aguilar dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to SAPD.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.