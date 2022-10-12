Booze Bust: 4 Texas men arrested in connection with theft of $278,000 worth of liquor

Four Texas men were arrested after they stole $278,000 worth of alcoholic beverages from a distributor. Arrested and charged with felony organized retail theft were Michael Angel Medrano, 22; Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33; Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34; and Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43.

According to a news release, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission launched an investigation after agents were contacted by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits that a package store in Dallas had hundreds of cases of distilled spirits that the company had no record of selling or delivering.

The investigation revealed that the store manager had illegally purchased the alcohol from a Southern Glazer’s delivery driver and two employees, the news release said. TABC agents recovered 230 cases of vodka, 119 cases of cognac and 29 cases of tequila from the package store, valued at more than $34,000. Southern Glazer’s officials said total long-term losses due to the theft could top more than $278,000.

Arrested and charged with felony organized retail theft were Michael Angel Medrano, 22; Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33; Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34; and Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43.

The suspects were booked into the Dallas County Jail and later released on bond.

Organized retail theft is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

