Free dog, puppy adoptions are taking place in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – You can adopt a dog or puppy for free this weekend in San Antonio.

San Antonio Pets Alive! is offering free dog adoptions through Oct. 16.

“When you adopt from San Antonio Pets Alive! you will save two lives - your new pet, and another dog/puppy in need,” officials said in a press release.

Adoption fees for all dogs and puppies will be waived no matter the size or age of the canine.

All dogs and puppies will have received their vaccinations, flea/tick prevention, microchip, heartworm testing/treatment and will be spayed or neutered.

Animals can be adopted from the following locations:

Petco Love Adoption Center at 6001 NW Loop 410.

Medical Care Center at 9107 Marbach Road, Suite 109.

Rescue Center at Animal Care Services 4710 Highway 151.

The free adoption event does not apply to dogs in foster care.

