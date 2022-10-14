San Antonio driver arrested after trying to bring meth into Kerr County, deputies say

Raphael Michael Sifuentes, 27, is being held in the Kerr County Jail on a string of charges.

KERRVILLE, Texas – A San Antonio man was pulled over as he was driving into Kerr County with meth and two firearms in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Raphael Michael Sifuentes, 27, was arrested on Oct. 10 on Highway 27, near Center Point, by Kerr County deputies after they were alerted about drugs coming into the county to be sold.

During the traffic stop, K-9 officers found 128.8 grams of meth and two handguns, which the sheriff’s office seized. Deputies said someone from San Antonio had reported one of the two handguns as stolen.

Sifuentes is charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance 4 grams < 200 grams; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; and theft of a firearm.

His bond is set at $125,000 for all the charges. He’s being held in the Kerr County Jail.

