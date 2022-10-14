72º

Woman hospitalized after being hit by car on access road of I-10, police say

SAPD: Driver did stop to render aid

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

woman hit by car on access road of I-10 westbound. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in the hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a car early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. in the 6400 block of Interstate 10 West, near Balcones Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, a woman in her late 30s or or early 40s was walking in the street on the access road of I-10 when someone driving a dark-colored car hit her.

The driver of the car did stop to render aid, police said.

The woman was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where at last check, she was listed in critical condition.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

