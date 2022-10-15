Ongoing feud leads to stabbing on East Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing feud led to a stabbing on the city’s East Side, leaving one man hospitalized, according to San Antonio police.

At 1:38 a.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to the 1500 block of North Walters regarding a cutting, said SAPD.

Police say two men, 19 and 47 years old, arrived at the victim’s home and began assaulting him.

During the altercation, the victim grabbed a sharp object and used it to stab the 19-year-old in a lower extremity, said SAPD.

The 19-year-old man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Both men were arrested and booked.

This is an ongoing investigation.