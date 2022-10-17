Family Violence Prevention Services seeks costume donations for children, teens

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and KSAT Community is partnering with Family Violence Prevention Services to donate costumes for kids and teens in need.

As Halloween approaches, FVPS is seeking donations of costumes for kids and teens of all ages. Costume donations must be new and cannot include weapons or gore.

Those interested in donating can visit the donation drop-off location at 2617 North Main in San Antonio. Donations can be dropped off Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All donations must be made no later than Oct. 25.

In addition to costumes, FVPS always accepts cleaning supplies, diapers, baby formula, shampoo, and conditioner. You can also donate on their website at https://fvps.org/donation-center/.

Family Violence Prevention Services is a San Antonio organization working to break the cycle of violence and to strengthen families by providing the necessary tools for self-sufficiency. FVPS does this through the delivery of emergency shelter, effective therapy, parenting education, housing, and specialized intervention with children, youth, the elderly, including services for those who perpetrate the abuse.

Bexar County saw a 23% increase in family violence incidents from 2020-2021. Many of those victims seek assistance without contacting the police, According to FVPS.

From 2019 to 2021, FVPS answered 5,795 calls from within the county to its crisis hotline.

Domestic violence exposure and trauma can significantly impact a young child’s ability to interact with the world and others. Young children who witness domestic violence may expect adults to show aggression and develop mixed messages and conflicting emotions about adult safety, FVPS officials said.

Family violence and neglect can have a cyclical nature, FVPS officials said. Parents who experience intimate partner violence are more likely to have children who grow up to experience intimate partner violence, either as victims or perpetrators.

Helpful resources

Domestic violence can impact anyone, friends, family, children, men, women, and communities.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence, please know resources are available.

Family Violence Prevention Services has a crisis hotline with operators 24/7. To reach the hotline, call 210-733-8810 and you can visit our resource page for help.

You can also see stories from Courtney Friedman’s series confronting domestic violence: Loving in Fear.

