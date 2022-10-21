VIA employee art exhibit showcases more than 100 entries

The exhibit is giving people an opportunity to express themselves and share with the community

SAN ANTONIO – VIA is back with its employee art exhibit for a 10th year.

More than 100 entries were made by VIA employees and their family members.

“It’s a creative outlet for our employees to showcase their talent,” said VIA spokeswoman Lorraine Pulido.

VIA’s administrative building along Medina Street is filled with painting, photographs and sculptures.

This year’s entries were judged by local artists and prizes were awarded to participants.

“The National Arts Program allows us to provide cash prizes of this competition,” Pulido said.

Mario Quintanilla is a welder at VIA and his art piece is on display at this year’s exhibit.

“If I didn’t do it here, the last time I would do anything like this was middle school or finger painting as a kid. So, I’m glad I’m able to come out here and express yourself,” Quintanilla said.

Although the exhibit is on display until Friday, Quintanilla already has several ideas for next year.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge. The winning is cool, but being able to, the ideas that I’m coming up with in my head putting them together and seeing them come to fruition, I enjoy that as well,” he said.

Also on KSAT.com: