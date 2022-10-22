Beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush dies after valiant cancer battle, family says

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 is sending thoughts and prayers to Rush and his family.

A beloved, longtime San Antonio radio host has died.

Russell Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, passed away following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma, his wife confirmed on a social media post.

“The Lord gained another Angel. Rest In Peace Love of My Life,” the post read.

Rush was in hospice care at home after he fought valiantly against the disease for several years. He first announced his diagnosis to his listeners in June 2019.

On Wednesday, his wife, Saralyn, shared a heartbreaking update on his condition, saying they are home in hospice care and will be spending the next few days with family.

An outpouring of support and love for Rush and his wife have flooded the comments on the post. Many also shared their favorite photos and memories with Rush over the years.

When Rush announced his condition while on the air in 2019, he said he was shocked when he first learned of his condition.

“This is gonna be a shock. It was to me. Awhile back, I was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. It’s called t-cell lymphoma,” Rush said. “There’s no cure, just treatment and hope for remission, which is what we’re doing right now.”

His wife announced that they will be working on memorial services and will give an update as soon as possible.

Rush is also known for his “Russell Rush Haunted Tour” series, traveling across the state and entering some of the most haunted places.

Initially, it began as a joke, but since it originated, Rush and his team visited haunted locations every year.

