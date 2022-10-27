Election night livestream and KSAT Insider Watch Party: Live results, candidate reactions at 7 p.m. Nov. 8

Editor’s note: This stream and Insider Watch Party starts at 7 p.m. on election night, Nov. 8. Find more election news on our Vote 2022 page.

From host and KSAT anchor Steve Spriester

It started as kind of an election night “Wayne’s World” — a livestream camera set up in one of KSAT’s old conference rooms.

I would give out election results and interview elected officials and political watchers on what they were seeing in the numbers.

We didn’t have guest lists, graphics or a “power panel” of local experts, but 10 years later, boy things have changed!

I have always been fascinated with the art of campaigning — ok art may be a stretch, how about the strategy of campaigns. I would stay up as a kid and watch the election results and wonder how this or that campaign connected with the voters.

So what we do on election night at KSAT fits right into that, we are heavy on the returns and we take a look across our viewing area and sometimes across the country.

This year my co-anchors Stephania Jimenez and Myra Arthur will be alongside, and our “Power Panel” of former San Antonio City Councilman and former Bexar County Commissioner Kevin Wolff, policy expert Molly Cox, and political consultant Demonte Alexander will also be live in the newsroom.

We also expect to have guests from Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff to candidates and pundits stopping by to talk about the night.

I have a lot more bells and whistles this year. For example, the KSAT Insider Watch Party is happening in the comment section of this article. We invite you to share your thoughts and questions and hear from KSAT journalists and other members of the free KSAT Insider program.

Still, the “Wayne’s World” idea is the same: geeking out on the issues and the election results that will shape our community and the country for years to come.

Sometimes I think “I’m not worthy!!!” Sorry, I had to get a “Wayne’s World” quote in there.

See you on election night on ksat.com, KSAT Plus and the KSAT YouTube channel.

