SAISD to hold career fair on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking for work? The San Antonio Independent School district is looking to fill several positions at its career fair on Thursday.

The fair will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the SAISD Alamo Convocation Center in the 100 block of Tuleta Drive.

The district said they are presently looking to fill positions for carpenters, painters, roofers, electricians, plumbers, journeyman HVACs, custodians and more.

SAISD said the district offers over 15 days off, including holidays, and opportunities for professional growth and overtime. There will be on-site interviews.

Job seekers are encouraged to register in advance. Available positions may be found on the district’s website, by clicking here.