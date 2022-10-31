Celebrate Día de los Muertos Festival at Hemisfair Park with KSAT 12

Come celebrate the Día de los Muertos Festival at Hemisfair Park with KSAT 12 through a prime-time special broadcast.

The special, hosted by Alicia Barrera and Stephania Jimenez, will air from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT+. You can watch the broadcast in the video player above.

This is the first year Muertos Fest will be available to view nationwide.

The festival at Hemisfair is San Antonio’s largest Día de Los Muertos festival and it’s celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. More than 100,000 people were expected to attend.

Admission to the festival was free and open to the public. The event was held from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.

Muertos Fest feature four stages of live music and 80 altars honoring local families and loved ones who have passed on. There were also special events for children, artists and families.

Event map:

Muertos Fest event map for 2022 (Muertos Fest)

