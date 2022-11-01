Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center is a hub for Veteran care

SAN ANTONIO – Located at 6333 De Zavala Road, in San Antonio’s Medical District, the Veteran Wellness Center at Endeavors is prioritizing health care and well-being for veterans and their families regardless of service, discharge status or family relationship.

Their wellness model, the Six Principles of Wellness, integrates mental health and wellness, physical health care, holistic treatments, and support services to help improve quality of life.

Through a holistic health approach, the center hopes to address the needs of veterans and their families, helping to create a more positive post-military life.

Veterans and their families can expect to be embraced by a sense of community, connectedness and a broad range of services that include mental health services, nutritional support and a state-of-the-art fitness center designed with accessibility to fit individual needs.

Other amenities available include on-site childcare, designated areas for hosting meetings, veteran-owned business and transitional support and assistance with VA benefits which is available free of charge for Veterans.

Endeavors mission is to support and improve the lives of veterans and their families. Learn more about the Veterans Wellness Center and how they can help make your wellness a priority.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Endeavors is a national service organization that has been assisting vulnerable populations since 1969. Endeavors offers an array of services and programs supporting children, families, migrants, Veterans, and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors serve people in crisis with personalized services. For more information, visit www.endeavors.org.

Dozens of local organizations aim to make life easier for our military men and women all year round. In this KSAT Community spotlight, reporter Jonathan Cotto takes us inside a new wellness center making sure veterans and their families get all the help they need.

