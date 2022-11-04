Man struck by vehicle during altercation along Loop 410, Leon Valley police say

A man was hit by a vehicle on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Loop 410 and Bandera.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was struck by a vehicle during an altercation late Thursday in Leon Valley.

The man was hit at 10:40 p.m. on the northbound Loop 410 access road at Bandera Road, according to Leon Valley police.

Police said the man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was a passenger in a vehicle.

Some type of altercation was taking place in the vehicle and the man either jumped out or was pushed out, police said.

The driver then struck the man, running over his legs. The driver took off, police said.

The man was not giving officers details about the incident, according to LVPD.

He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Read also: