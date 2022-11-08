Watch election day updates from Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen

San Antonio – It’s election day!

Tens, if not hundreds of thousands of Bexar County voters are expected to cast their vote today during the general, special, charter and bond elections.

Preview the full Bexar County ballot here.

There are more than 1.2 million registered voters in Bexar County this year — and 358,188 took advantage of the early voting period. That means about 70% of registered voters have yet to cast their vote in this election.

Voters can vote at any of the 302 voting sites in Bexar County.

Last month, a judge ordered Bexar County to add dozens more polling locations in response to a lawsuit brought by the Texas Organizing Project. State law requires the number of polling locations to be half the number of precincts. Activists pushed for 388 polling sites, half the number of precincts in the county, but they compromised with county commissioners on 302 sites after some precincts were found not to have any registered voters.

Some voters have reported issues at several voting sites Tuesday morning. The elections office said the issues are being resolved.

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said she would give voting updates throughout the day. You can watch those updates in this article.

These are the estimated times for Callanen’s scheduled briefings:

11 a.m.

3 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

8:25 p.m.

10 p.m.

