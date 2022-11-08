Woman hospitalized after having foot run over by train, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 30s or 40s was hospitalized after having her foot run over by a train late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of North San Marcos Street and Cornell Avenue, not far from Culebra Road and Interstate 10, just north of downtown.

According to police, a possibly homeless and intoxicated woman was sitting next to some train tracks when she was run over by an Amtrak train, mangling her foot and losing some toes.

The injured woman was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where she is currently listed as stable.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.