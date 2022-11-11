New Braunfels High quarterback shocked, falls from utility pole, officials say

NEW BRAUNFELS – A New Braunfels High School quarterback is recovering in a San Antonio hospital after he climbed a metal utility pole and was shocked before falling at least 20 feet, according to officials.

Leighton Adams, a junior, will miss Friday’s playoff game at Jerry Comalander Stadium against Reagan due to his injuries, the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung reports. At last check, he is in stable condition.

New Braunfels Fire Department officials were called at 8:21 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of FM 1863.

Adams reportedly climbed the pole and was shocked by electrical wires, leading to his fall, according to the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung.

A police spokesman said a 17-year-old male was treated at the scene for electrical burns and broken bones before being taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

New Braunfels ISD’s Athletics Director Jim Streety confirmed to the newspaper that the teen was injured in an incident that was “non-football related.”

The team was informed Friday morning before school, according to Streety, and there were crisis team counselors available.

It’s unknown who will be filling in for Adams, but Streety told the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung that the next guy up will “do his very best” on the field.

The playoffs kick off with a huge showdown at Commander Stadium Friday night, as No. 6 Reagan takes on No. 10 New Braunfels in the UIL Class 6A Division I Bi-District round.

