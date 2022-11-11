50º

Veterans Day ceremony held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery

Ceremony included music, honors and rifle fire and taps

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery holds Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery held a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday morning to honor those who served.

Joseph Bray, a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army, Texas (South), was the guest speaker.

The ceremony included music, honors to the military, a veteran’s naturalization ceremony, rifle fire and taps.

“We encourage everyone to join us on November 11 to honor and give thanks to our nation’s heroes,” Aubrey David, Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery and San Antonio National Cemetery director, said in a news release. “As Winston Churchill said, ‘Never was so much owed by so many to so few.’”

The San Antonio National Cemetery, located at 517 Paso Hondo, will also have a ceremony at 1:30 p.m.

The keynote speaker for that ceremony is Major General William L. Thigpen, commanding general of the U.S. Army South.

