Photos show picturesque fall foliage at Texas State Parks

SAN ANTONIO – The “peak” fall foliage season has finally reached the Lone Star State.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has been posting pictures of fall foliage at Texas State Parks, and the sights are quite picturesque.
Shades of orange, red and yellow are covering parks across the state, including Inks Lake, Lost Maples, Blanco, Dinosaur Valley and Tyler State Parks.
Travelers who want to catch a glimpse of fall foliate at Texas State Parks may want to plan ahead, as some of the most popular destinations typically sell out quickly for overnight camping or day use.
To reserve a spot at a Texas State Park, click here.
People in South and Southeast Texas have a few more days until those areas reach “peak” or “near peak” fall foliage, though parts of the Panhandle and North Texas reached that phase a couple of weeks ago.