Photos show picturesque fall foliage at Texas State Parks

SAN ANTONIO – The “peak” fall foliage season has finally reached the Lone Star State.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has been posting pictures of fall foliage at Texas State Parks, and the sights are quite picturesque.

Shades of orange, red and yellow are covering parks across the state, including Inks Lake, Lost Maples, Blanco, Dinosaur Valley and Tyler State Parks.

Fall foliage in Texas 2022: Lake Mineral Wells State Park and Trailway (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Travelers who want to catch a glimpse of fall foliate at Texas State Parks may want to plan ahead, as some of the most popular destinations typically sell out quickly for overnight camping or day use.

To reserve a spot at a Texas State Park, click here.

People in South and Southeast Texas have a few more days until those areas reach “peak” or “near peak” fall foliage, though parts of the Panhandle and North Texas reached that phase a couple of weeks ago.

A fall foliage prediction map from SmokyMountains.com shows that the “peak” season in Central Texas should arrive by Monday. Next week, the coastal areas should be in “near peak” season, the map shows.

SmokyMountains.com, which is a travel website, says the map was made to help travelers plan their vacations.

“While no tool can be 100% accurate, this tool is meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity of catching peak color each year,” the website says.

Fall foliage in Texas 2022: Tyler State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Fall foliage in Texas 2022: Martin Creek Lake State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Fall foliage in Texas 2022: Huntsville State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Fall foliage in Texas 2022: Blanco State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Fall foliage in Texas 2022: Lost Maples State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Fall foliage in Texas 2022: Caddo Lake State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Fall foliage in Texas 2022: Abilene State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Fall foliage in Texas 2022: Abilene State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Fall foliage in Texas 2022: Tyler State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Fall foliage in Texas 2022: Caddo Lake State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Fall foliage in Texas 2022: Caddo Lake State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Fall foliage in Texas 2022: Lost Maples State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Fall foliage in Texas 2022: Lake Bob Sandlin State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Fall foliage in Texas 2022: Caddo Lake State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Fall foliage in Texas 2022: Tyler State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Fall foliage in Texas 2022: Atlanta State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Fall foliage in Texas 2022: Dinosaur Valley State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Fall foliage in Texas 2022: Blanco State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Fall foliage in Texas 2022: Lockhart State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Fall foliage in Texas 2022: Lake Bob Sandlin State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Read also: